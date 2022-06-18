Floods in India and Bangladesh leave 41 people dead, millions stranded

Floods caused by monsoon rain in India and Bangladesh have killed at least 41 people and left millions of others stranded.

The deteriorating state has forced Bangladesh to deploy its army to the country’s inundated eastern areas as the flood situation worsens, with water levels rising up to the neck in some regions. Many of the country’s rivers have reportedly risen to dangerous levels.

Lightning strikes have killed 15 people in Bangladesh since Friday, while landslides killed four, police said on Saturday.

Authorities described the flooding as potentially the worst since 2004, and added that the situation was worsened because of the runoff from heavy rain across Indian mountains.

Several villages near eastern Bangladesh’s Sylhet city, 230km from capital Dhaka, were cut off entirely from the rest of the country on Friday morning as the water level rose overnight, snapping all communication.

“Much of the country’s northeast is underwater and the situation is getting worse as heavy downpour continues,” said Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain, chief administrator of Sylhet.

The district of Sunamganj has been affected the most, officials said, adding that the army was focussed on rescuing those trapped there.

“There is shortage of boats, which makes it harder to move people to safer places,” Mr Hossain said. “Today the navy is joining us in rescue efforts.”

A villager carries a a calf and wades through floodwaters in Korea village, west of Guwahati on 17 June

Authorities said water entered homes in Companiganj and Gowainghat villages, leaving people stranded without any food or drinking water. This is the worst flooding the region has witnessed in over two decades with excessive rains since the end of May.

Local organisations in Bangladesh said people’s movements have been curtailed entirely due to high water levels with flood water bringing snakes, leeches, and other insects into homes.

Most people who are stranded do not have boats for stepping out for basic necessities as well.

People reportedly took shelter on the roofs of their homes as concerns loom over water levels slated to rise further. More rain is expected to continue over the next two days.

“The situation is alarming,” Syed Rafiqul Haque, a former lawmaker and ruling party politician in Sunamganj district said. “There is no electricity, no road connection, no mobile network. People are in desperately in need of immediate shelter and food.”

File photo: Villagers make their way on a raft past homes in a flooded area after heavy rains in Nagaon district, Assam state, on 21 May (AFP via Getty)

On the other hand, in India, floods have cut a swathe across north-eastern parts of the country, where millions of people saw their homes submerged in floodwaters.

The Brahmaputra, one of Asia’s largest rivers, breached its mud embankments, inundating 3,000 villages and croplands in 28 of Assam’s 33 districts.

“We expect moderate to heavy rainfall in several parts of Assam until Sunday (19 June). The volume of rainfall has been unprecedented,” said Sanjay O’Neil, an official at the meteorological station in Guwahati, Assam’s capital.

Several train services were also cancelled in India amid incessant rains over the past week.

The Indian army has also been asked to help those whose houses have been submerged under floodwaters. “Soldiers are helping police and civil authorities in several parts of Assam in evacuating trapped villagers,” Jogen Mohan, Assam’s revenue minister, said.

Additional reporting by agencies

