Flight diverted to eject ‘unruly’ passenger

A US flight was forced to divert on Monday in order for an “unruly” passenger to be escorted off.

Delta Air Lines flight 365, from Atlanta to Los Angeles, was forced to land at Dallas, Texas, in order to eject the wayward traveller.

“Situations like these are rare and regrettable for the vast majority of our customers and Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behaviour at our airports and aboard our aircraft,” Delta said in a statement.

“We applaud our flight crew’s quick decision to divert and address the situation as expeditiously as possible so the remainder of our customers can resume their travels.“

Although details of what exactly happened onboard the aircraft are hazy, the airline told the New York Post it was due to an ”onboard customer disturbance“.

Actor Bill Moseley, who has featured in films such as The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, was also on the flight.

He tweeted a picture of police escorting the unnamed passenger off the plane, with the caption: “My Atlanta/LA flight diverted to Dallas to discharge an unruly passenger. Ah, the unfriendly skies!”

It’s the latest in a long line of incidents involving disruptive passengers being deplaned in the US.

Just last week, an American Airlines flight bound for John Wayne Airport in Orange County was diverted to Denver after one of the passengers attacked a flight attendant.

Passengers on the flight reported that the alleged assault was prompted by a disagreement between an unnamed male traveller and cabin crew about mask wearing.

Mackenzie Rose, another passenger on the flight, told CBSLA that the incident occurred about halfway through the trip, with the plane re-routing over Ohio for an emergency landing in Denver.

“I understand that he actually punched her twice. I did see her walk back down the aisle afterwards. She had blood splattered on the outside of her mask,” said Ms Rose.

“If you’re not prepared to wear a mask, you’re not prepared to fly, is kind of the moral of the story. That was why she was angered, was because… there was an impression that there might be a substance or alcohol involved,” she added.

