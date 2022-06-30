Flight cancellations – live: Heathrow axes 30 flights as British Airways cuts more summer services

Heathrow Airport has axed 30 Thursday flights overnight, as it asked airlines to reduce schedules to ease the pressure on its terminals.

The cancellations, which could affect more than 4,500 passengers, predominantly affect British Airways services – though Virgin Atlantic, Lufthansa, KLM, Aer Lingus and Air France flights are also impacted.

A Heathrow spokesperson said: “We will work with airlines to get affected passengers rebooked onto other flights outside of the peak so that as many as possible can get away tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, British Airways confirmed that it will make further cuts to its summer flights. The additional cuts mean the cancellations now represent around 11 per cent, rather than 10 per cent as previously announced, of its planned schedule between May and October.

A representative for the airline said: “As the entire aviation industry continues to face into the most challenging period in its history, regrettably it has become necessary to make some further reductions.

“We’re in touch with customers to apologise and offer to rebook them or issue a full refund.”

Follow all the latest news and updates below.

Show latest update 1656576836 Short-notice cancellations continue at Gatwick Hundreds of passengers hoping to fly to and from London Gatwick are rearranging their journeys after another wave of flight cancellations. Britain’s biggest budget airline, easyJet, has made three more short-notice cancellations of early flights: a 7am service to Edinburgh, an 8am to Paris CDG and an 8.15am to Bordeaux. The cancellation to the French capital is blamed on a strike. Passengers were told: “We have been advised by French Authorities that firefighting & rescue services in Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport will be taking part in industrial action on 30th of June. We regret to advise that your flight has been cancelled as a result of this industrial action. “The disruption to your flight is outside of our control and is considered to be an extraordinary circumstance.” Due to the strike, the airline will not pay cancellation compensation for the change to this flight, but it has not given a reason for the other groundings – indicating that claims for £220 per person should go through. EasyJet’s smaller rival, Wizz Air, also grounded its 6.15am departure to Malaga. (Simon Calder) Simon Calder 30 June 2022 09:13 1656576415 Good morning Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s travel liveblog, where we’ll be posting all the latest news and updates. Lucy Thackray 30 June 2022 09:06

