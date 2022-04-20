'Flash' Star Ezra Miller Gets Arrested For Assaulting A Woman, Again!

Ezra Miller has been embroiled in controversy for a while now. The Flash and Fantastic Beasts actor has now been arrested for alleged second-degree assault in Hawaii. This news comes merely weeks after he was arrested in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and assault as per multiple reports.

As per reports on Variety, Ezra Miler was taken in by officers of a Hawaii Police Department, the morning after the assault incident. The actor allegedly “became irate” when he was asked to leave a private residence and threw a chair at a woman. Reports also note that the 26-year-old woman was hurt on the forehead and suffered a half-inch cut. The investigation into the assault which is being described as second-degree assault is currently underway.

Miller was arrested not long ago on March 28 this year. In the previous case, he was reported for disorderly conduct at a Karaoke bar. He grabbed a microphone from a woman and also lunged at a man who was playing darts. Following his arrest, he had paid the bail amount and was released. A restraining order was also filed in Hawaii by a couple who claimed that Miller forcefully entered their bedroom and intimidated them. However, this claim was dismissed per Variety.

Ezra Miller was last seen on the big screen in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore which also sparked controversy. Johnny Depp was fired from the Harry Potter film franchise and Mads Mikkelsen stepped in to essay his role. Ezra Miller will soon be seen in the upcoming DC film The Flash which is his solo outing. The film arrives on June 23, 2023.

