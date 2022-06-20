Flames engulf boat laden with gas canisters close to Portsmouth Harbour

Two people have been rescued after a boat burst into flames close to Portsmouth Harbour on Sunday (19 June).

Gosport Lifeboat and the Bembridge RNLI were called out at 3.22pm and arrived six minutes later to find the pair in lifejackets standing on the edge of the vessel.

Both people were rescued and ferried to safety at Chichester Harbour, while the boat was towed into shallow water as flares and gas cylinders began to explode inside.

It sunk after becoming completely engulfed in flames, with crews now working to retrieve 1,800 litres of diesel fuel and debris.

