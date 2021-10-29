Five players to pick in Fantasy Premier League gameweek 10

Ivan Toney

Brentford’s start to life in the Premier League has been impressive and now, the newly-promoted side have a fixture swing which could see them push further up the table. A trip to Burnley is followed by Norwich at home and Newcastle away.

Bryan Mbeumo continues to tease us – listen out for an injury update after he was forced off in Sunday’s defeat to Leicester – but now looks like a good time to turn to Toney, who may take up a more advanced role if Mbeumo is absent.

One word of warning: Toney’s underlying goal threat has been a little underwhelming, with a modest 0.18 non-penalty xG per-90, though we are expecting that to improve over a run of three excellent fixtures.

Phil Foden

Did anyone else do a -4 hit last week, swapping Foden’s 18 points at Brighton for Kai Havertz’s blank against Norwich? No? Just us? Oh well.

Perhaps you shouldn’t be listening to our advice after what was easily the worst transfer we’ve ever made, though we may look to rectify that this week by bringing Foden right back in.

Minutes are always a concern with any Manchester City player, though Foden is looking more and more like first-choice and was involved in everything last weekend, even if he was slightly fortunate to walk away with a brace.

Crystal Palace have played better than their results suggest but will surely be no match for City, who appear to be approaching their best.

Ben Chilwell

Chilwell is impossible to ignore at the moment after a run of four goals in five starts for club and country.

Is this sustainable? Surely not at this rate, though the advanced positions which Chelsea’s wing-backs take up in Thomas Tuchel’s system means points should tick over nicely.

The only issue is potential rotation with Marcos Alonso, but Chilwell has started Chelsea’s last three in the league and only appeared as a substitute against Southampton in midweek.

Long-term, the risk feels minimal while the potential upside is great. A clean sheet feels likely this weekend, too.

Mason Mount

While we brought in Havertz last week, we backed Mount in our ‘Best XI’ prior to Romelu Lukaku’s injury.

Anyone who followed our advice was rewarded with a monster 24-point haul as the Chelsea midfielder ended a 25-game goal drought.

Can Mount now kick on? His shot volume and attacking threat has stepped up a notch since playing further forward under Tuchel, which should put some of the concerns about that long goal drought to bed.

Rotation is always a factor at Stamford Bridge, yet Mount appears to be more nailed-on than the likes of Havertz and Timo Werner, and could get back to scoring ways quickly against Newcastle.

Alvaro Fernandez

Returning to Brentford, the news of goalkeeper David Raya’s injury and a potential five month lay-off will have hurt any managers who recently brought him in with this favourable run of fixtures in mind.

When looking for a replacement, you could do worse than Raya’s stand-in Fernandez.

Though unfortunately priced at 4.5m rather than 4.0m, Brentford’s underlying numbers suggest he can slot right in and offer a route into a promising defence.

