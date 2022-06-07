Five major challenges Boris Johnson still faces despite confidence vote victory

Boris Johnson on Monday survived a confidence vote, receiving the support of 211 Conservative MPs (59 per cent) to remain leader of the party.

Describing the result as “convincing”, the prime minister expressed his desire for the government to move on, but will still face significant challenges as he tries to do so.

From the possibility of becoming a “lame duck” in Downing Street to the cost of living crisis, here are five major issues Mr Johnson will face in the coming months.

