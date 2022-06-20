Five British nationals released from detention in Afghanistan after ‘travelling against advice’

Five British nationals have been released from detention in Afghanistan, the foreign secretary said.

The five travelled to the south Asian nation against the advice of the Foreign Office and were detained by the Taliban.

Liz Truss said the five would “soon be reunited with their families” and thanked British diplomats for their role in the release of the prisoners.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said the government “regrets this episode” and apologised on behalf of the families of those detained for “any breach of Afghan culture, customs or laws”.

They said: “These British nationals had no role in the UK government’s work in Afghanistan and travelled to Afghanistan against the UK government’s travel advice. This was a mistake.”

It was not immediately clear who the freed British nationals were or when they were detained by the Taliban but in February the Foreign Office said it was providing support to “a number” of British nationals being held in Afghanistan.

More follows…

