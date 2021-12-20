Five arrested on suspicion of looting from properties devastated by tornados

Five people have been arrested in the wake of last week’s deadly Kentucky tornados, after allegedly looting and stealing objects such as cars, copper wire and even Ugg boots.

Among those arrested were 29-year-old Kaitlyn Moore and 52-year-old Linda Morris, who both – it is claimed – stole cars. The latter also stands accused of stealing copper wiring, Ugg boots, and was allegedly found in possession of meth.

In addition, Graves County police detained Kevin Stowe, 55, who was allegedly seen driving with a stolen licence plate while carrying more than $120,000 in cash. Ronnie White and Lynne Baily are also said to have unlawfully taken an automobile.

As The Daily Mail reports, Graves County sheriff’s deputies caught the alleged thieves on Friday after receiving reports of ‘suspicious activity’ near the Mayfield candle factory that was battered by the tornado.

Police stated that the suspects were rummaging through personal property and loading items into stolen vehicles. Many of these vehicles were owned by people who were displaced, hospitalised, or killed in the storm – at the intersection of Pritchett Road and US Highway 45 South.

The “full force of the law will be brought against anyone who tries to take advantage of Kentuckians,” Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced in a press release.

State Governor Andy Beshear warned last Friday against looting in damaged areas, calling the action “despicable”, while pledging that those “found guilty would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law”.

The death toll from the unprecedentedly lethal tornados on December 10th currently stands at 93 across five states, which includes 78 fatalities in Kentucky alone, according to ABC News.

Emergency measures have been put in place by the local authorities, who have increased state police patrols in areas that were heavily affected.

According to the emergency declaration, those who do not reside or have a legitimate reason to be in Graves Country are not permitted to be in the area.

A further six people were arrested in the county for alleged looting, alongside the aforementioned five suspects. Similar arrests were made in Caldwell Country, where state authorities caught four Michigan men removing items from damaged homes, Attorney General Daniel Cameron stated earlier this week.

