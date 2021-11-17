Fitbit Black Friday deals 2021: Save 40% on the versa 2 fitness tracker in the Currys sale

With Black Friday just around the corner, now is an excellent time to grab a bargain to monitor your health and exercise over the next few months. There’s no doubt that winter is a good time of year for fitness trackers: the shorter days and darker evenings mean that most people need a little extra motivation to get moving.

This year, the sale’s main event falls on Friday 26 November – traditionally the day after Thanksgiving in the US – and officially ends on Monday 29 November, also known as Cyber Monday.

And while the shopping bonanza is still more than a week away, many retailers, including Amazon, Currys, Very, AO and more, have already started the fun by dropping early deals.

If you’ve been on the hunt for a Fitbit, you’re in luck, as we’ve spotted nearly 40 per cent off the versa 2 (was £159, now £99, Currys.co.uk) at Currys. Here, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about the deal, including our review of the device.

Make sure to check back on this guide for any more deals as they drop and, if you are unsure about which product to purchase, you can read our comprehensive review of the best Fitbits.

Read more:

A favourite among gym-goers, runners and cyclists, Fitbit is a go-to brand for fitness trackers, and Currys is currently offering a saving of £60 on the versa 2, which is the previous version of the brand’s current versa 3 model (£199, Johnlewis.com). When our writer reviewed the wearable for a previous version of our round-up of the best fitness trackers, they praised it as a great alternative to the Apple Watch if you don’t have an iPhone. They added that the sleep tracking is “detailed”, recognising REM sleep as well as light and deep.

Other useful features include continuous heart-rate tracking, a guided breath session to help when you’re stressed, water resistance up to 50m and a battery life of up to five days on a full charge. You can also enjoy the built-in voice assistance of Amazon’s Alexa, as well as Fitbit Pay, the company’s digital wallet app.

Buy now

How much will the Fitbit cost on Black Friday?

Aside from the Currys deal, there are more great savings to be had right now. On Amazon, the Fitbit versa 3 is down from £199 to £167.44 (Amazon.co.uk) or if you’re looking for something a bit smaller and compact, the Fitbit charge 4 is down to £110 (was £129.99, Amazon.co.uk). This option still features GPS, swim tracking and up to seven days of battery life.

Very is also beginning to launch some impressive Black Friday deals, with its discount on the Fitbit versa 2 (was £159, now £99, Very.co.uk) equalling the Currys discount.

Who has the best Fitbit Black Friday deals?

In addition to Currys, it’s worth keeping an eye on all the major retailers for tech discounts during Black Friday, but our money would be on Amazon to further slash their prices, and keep an eye on Fitbit’s own store too, as there may well be savings there as November progresses. We would expect to see bundled deals come to the fore on both Black Friday and in particular Cyber Monday 29 November.

What were the best Fitbit Black Friday deals last year?

Last year, the Fitbit charge 4, Fitbit inspire 2 (£89.99, Amazon.co.uk) and Fitbit versa 2 were discounted on Amazon and on Fitbit’s own store. Argos discounted the Fitbit charge 4 by £20 and the Fitbit versa 2 was also £20 off too.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on Fitbit’s products and other tech offers, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday fashion deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best alcohol Black Friday deals – whether you’re a fan of gin, vodka, tequila, beer or wine, you’ll be able to bag a bargain

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Black Friday Aldi deals – the budget supermarket is expected to slash prices on big-ticket items like the Nintendo Switch

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart will have great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Fitbit Black Friday deals 2021: Save 40% on the versa 2 fitness tracker in the Currys sale