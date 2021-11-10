Fitbit Black Friday deals 2021: Save 25% on the versa 2 fitness tracker in Currys’s early sale

With Black Friday just around the corner, now might be an excellent time to grab a bargain to monitor your health and exercise over the next few months. There’s no doubt that winter is a good time of year for fitness trackers. The shorter days and darker evenings mean that most people need a little extra motivation to get moving over the colder months.

This year, the sale’s main event falls on Friday 26 November – traditionally the day after Thanksgiving in the US – and officially ends on Mondy 29 November, also known as Cyber Monday.

And while the shopping bonanza is still a few weeks away, many retailers have started the fun early by dropping a host of early deals, including Amazon, Currys, Very, AO and plenty more.

If you’ve been on the hunt for a Fitbit, you’re in luck as among the early discounts, we’ve spotted a 25 per cent discount on the versa 2 (was £159, now £119, Currys.co.uk) thanks to Currys. Here, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about the deal, including our review of the device.

Make sure to check back to this guide for any more deals as they drop and if you are unsure about which product to purchase, we’ve put together a comprehensive review of the best Fitbits to improve health and fitness.

Fitbit versa 2 with Amazon Alexa: Was £159, now £119, Currys.co.uk

A cult favourite among gym-goers, runners, and cyclists, Fitbit is a go-to brand for fitness trackers, and Currys is currently offering a saving of £40 on the versa 2 device. When our writer reviewed the wearable for our round-up of the best fitness trackers, they praised it as a great alternative to the Apple Watch if you don’t have an iPhone.

“It works similarly to the Fitbit charge 3, including a similar range of workouts, but has a large, colour screen,” they said, adding that the “sleep tracking is more detailed, recognising REM sleep as well as light and deep.”

Other useful features of the wearable include continuous heart-rate tracking, a guided breath session to help when you’re stressed, water-resistance up to 50m and a battery life of up to five days on a full charge. You can also enjoy the built-in voice assistance of Amazon’s Alexa as well as Fitbit Pay, the company’s digital wallet app.

Will there be Fitbit deals on Black Friday 2021?

There are so many different retailers stocking Fitbit’s products that there will almost inevitably be good savings to be found across the likes of Currys, Very, Argos, John Lewis & Partners and of course Amazon as they all continue to drop early Black Friday deals.

We’d suggest that as is often the case with tech, you’ll be most likely to find the best deals on bundled products, with Fitbits often paired with other tracking tech like smart bathroom scales. We’ve also seen Fitbit’s own UK store offering good discounts themselves over previous Black Friday periods, so that’s worth keeping an eye on too.

For many UK retailers, as they’re trying to shift stock, it is likely that some of Fitbit’s older models will get discounted more heavily.

When will Fitbit Black Friday deals start?

Black Friday this year is on the 26 November, but many retailers have begun their deals early. Amazon, for example, launched its Black Friday sale on 8 November and already has a number of discounts on a range of Fitbit products which we’ve detailed and linked to below.

What time do Fitbit deals go on sale?

It is hard to predict exactly when the prices of Fitbit’s will drop, but judging by previous years and the way other tech is being discounted already, we’d suggest looking out for the best offers to break in the next week or two.

How much will the Fitbit cost on Black Friday?

While we don’t know exactly how much prices will be slashed across Fitbit products over the Black Friday weekend, there are great savings to be had right now. On Amazon, the Fitbit versa 3 is down from £199 to £167.44 (Amazon.co.uk) or if you’re looking for something a bit smaller and compact, the Fitbit charge 4 is down to £110 (was £129.99, Amazon.co.uk). This option still hosts GPS, swim tracking and up to seven days of battery life.

Very are also beginning to launch some impressive Black Friday deals, though Fitbit watches are yet to make an appearance. Still, you can get £20 off the new Fitbit sense smartwatch (was £279.99, now £259.99, Very.co.uk) and the Fitbit versa 2 (was £159, now £149, Very.co.uk) is also currently £10 off. We wouldn’t be surprised to see these prices cut further and bundled with other products.

Who has the best Fitbit Black Friday deals?

It’s worth keeping an eye on all the major retailers for tech discounts during Black Friday, but our money would be on Amazon to further slash their prices, and as we’ve said, keep an eye on Fitbit’s own store too as there may well be savings there as November progresses.

Very, Currys and Amazon have already launched some discounted products, and we would expect to see bundled deals come to the fore on both Black Friday and in particular Cyber Monday 29 November.

What were the best Fitbit Black Friday deals last year?

Last year, the Fitbit charge 4, Fitbit inspire 2 (£89.99, Amazon.co.uk) and Fitbit versa 2 were discounted on Amazon and on Fitbit’s own store. Argos discounted the Fitbit charge 4 by £20 and the Fitbit versa 2 was also £20 off too. We’re unsure at this stage whether 2021 is likely to see any further discounts on these prices, but it’s worth keeping an eye out for latest developments as we get closer to Black Friday.

