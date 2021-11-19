For the first time in US history, the executive branch has been led by a woman, albeit only briefly.

Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday became the third person — and the first woman — to serve as Acting President of the United States after President Joe Biden temporarily transferred the powers of the presidency to her while he underwent general anesthesia for a colonoscopy at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Bethesda, Maryland.

Before undergoing the procedure, Mr Biden signed a letter invoking Section Three of the 25th Amendment, which allows a sitting president to temporarily relinquish the powers of his or her office. That provision, which is separate from the one which is meant to remove a president who has become incapacitated and therefore unable to execute the office.

Two other presidents — Ronald Reagan and George W Bush — have made use of the same constitutional provision on three prior occasions.

Mr Reagan, the oldest person to serve as president until Mr Biden was sworn in at age 79, relinquished the powers of his office to then-Vice President George HW Bush from 11.28 am to 7.22 pm on 13 July, 1985 when he underwent surgery for colon cancer.

Mr Bush’s son, George W Bush, twice transferred the powers of the presidency to Vice President Dick Cheney when he underwent colonoscopies in 2002 and 2007.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link ‘First woman president’: Kamala Harris makes history when she briefly assumes powers of presidency during Biden procedure