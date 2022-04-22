First patient to receive Covid-19 vaccine returns to hospital for spring booster

The first person to receive an approved Covid-19 vaccine has returned to the same hospital for her spring booster jab.

Margaret Keenan, 92, is one of two million people to get their spring booster in just four weeks during the latest phase of the NHS vaccination programme.

The grandmother-of-four went back to University Hospital Coventry to receive her latest jab on Friday morning.

Margaret Keenan receiving her spring Covid-19 booster shot at University Hospital Coventry (Jacob King/PA)

Mrs Keenan, who has lived in Coventry for more than 60 years but is originally from Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, made global headlines after receiving the world’s first approved vaccination on December 8 2020.

The former jewellery shop assistant, who only retired five years ago, said she was “delighted” to get her latest vaccine dose and encouraged others to do the same.

She said: “I am really pleased to get my spring booster and feel I will be better protected against Covid-19 as a result.

“Now we are all out and about, it is even more important for older people to keep up with all their vaccine doses and I would encourage anyone aged 75 and over to book their vaccine now.”

NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard said: “The world watched in anticipation and hope as the NHS made history when it delivered the world’s first approved Covid vaccine to 90-year-old Maggie Keenan in December 2020 and so I am delighted that, today, Maggie has received her extra dose of protection against the virus.

“Fast forward from that landmark moment almost 18 months ago, our incredible staff and volunteers have delivered 121 million vaccinations at speed, preventing thousands of hospitalisations and saving thousands of lives.“When it is your turn to get vaccinated, follow in Maggie’s footsteps and get your spring jab. The NHS has worked hard to ensure that people can easily get their vaccination and it remains the best way to protect yourself and those around you from the virus.”

Margaret Keenan featured in media stories across the globe after receiving the Covid vaccine in December 2020 (Jacob King/PA)

People aged 75 and over, care home residents and those who are immuno-suppressed have been able to get their spring booster since March 21.

Around 2.6 million invites and more than 712,000 reminders have been sent by the NHS to those who are eligible for the spring booster.

Booster jab appointments can be booked on the NHS website and people that have no online access can book by phoning 119.

Professor Andy Hardy, chief executive officer at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust, added: “We are delighted to welcome Maggie back.

“She’s been a passionate champion for the vaccine since being the first person in the world to receive it here in Coventry, and we are proud to continue to support the rollout of this vital lifesaving programme.”

