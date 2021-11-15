A first look at the upcoming Halo TV series has been revealed.

Starring Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Microsoft announced at its Xbox 20th anniversary celebrations that the show will be coming to streaming service Paramount Plus next year.

They also released a short teaser showing Schreiber in the iconic green costume of the video game hero.

In the trailer, a voice can also be heard saying: “Hello Master Chief”.

A live-action adaptation of the best-selling video game series has been in development since 2005. Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson was originally set to produce with Neill Blomkamp directing. Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro was also in negotiations to head the project.

Game of Thrones co-creator DB Weiss also co-wrote a script for a Halo film before the rights reverted back to Microsoft.

A TV adaptation was then announced in 2013 with Steven Spielberg announced to produce the show. The project was stuck in developmental hell until 2018 when Rupert Wyatt was confirmed to direct the series.

Wyatt eventually left the show and was replaced by Robin Hood director Otto Bathurst.

Schreiber’s casting was confirmed in April 2019.

Other actors appearing in Halo include Bokeem Woodbine, Natascha McElhone and Danny Sapani.

Halo is expected to premiere on streaming service Paramount Plus at some point in 2022.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link First look at Halo TV series coming to Paramount Plus next year