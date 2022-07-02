First gay Married At First Sight UK couple to march at Pride in London

The first gay couple on hit reality series Married At First Sight UK will march at the Pride in London parade to raise awareness for prostate cancer.

Matthew Jameson and Daniel McKee became the first gay couple to take part on the Channel 4 show in 2021.

The couple have partnered with Prostate Cancer UK for this year’s Pride parade to raise awareness on the disease’s impact on the LGBT+ community.

Jameson, from Leeds, said his father was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2004. It was fortunately caught early and treated successfully.

The former charity worker said: “My dad was diagnosed with prostate cancer a few years back, so the work Prostate Cancer UK do in terms of raising awareness and providing support is hugely important to me.

“My dad was lucky that his cancer was caught so early, but there are still thousands of people out there – particularly in the LGBT+ community – who don’t know they’re at risk.

“That’s why I’m proud to be marching with Prostate Cancer UK at Pride to help spread the word and make sure people know where to go for support and advice.”

Throughout March, the couple took part in the March the Month 2022 challenge, which encouraged people to take 11,000 steps each day for each of the 11,000 people who die from prostate cancer every year.

McKee said: “Prostate cancer is a cause very close to both our hearts. I’m excited to join Matt and other Prostate Cancer UK supporters at London Pride this weekend to celebrate and show our support for the LGBT+ community, as well as raise some much-needed awareness about this disease.”

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, with more than 47,500 men diagnosed with it in the UK every year.

The disease can affect anyone with a prostate, including trans women, non-binary people who were assigned male at birth, and some intersex people, according to Prostate Cancer UK.

Sophie Smith, senior specialist nurse at the charity, said: “Prostate Cancer UK is here for everyone with a prostate. We know that members of the LGBT+ community may have different concerns or questions about prostate cancer and its treatment, and it can sometimes be more difficult for them to access the support and information they need.

“That’s why we’re delighted that Matthew and Daniel will be joining us at London Pride to help raise awareness of the disease and all our support services available for the LGBT+ community.”

Pride in London returned on Saturday 2 July for the first time since the Covid pandemic began, and is celebrating 50 years since the first march was held in 1972.

The Independent is the official publishing partner of Pride in London 2022.

Source Link First gay Married At First Sight UK couple to march at Pride in London