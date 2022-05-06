First flying jetpack paramedic goes on Lake District trial mission

Jamie Walsh is one of the first paramedics able to operate a jet suit in the Lake District, after only six days of training.

This is one of a number of flying paramedic trials run by Great North Air Ambulance to test the new Jet Suit Paramedic system who hope the system will enable quicker responses to emergencies in the national park.

The GNAAS along with the Gravity industries, who developed the jetpack, hope flying paramedics could increase patient stability and survivability.

