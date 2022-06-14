First firefighter to enter Grenfell Tower retells events on anniversary

A firefighter retells of the moment he entered the Grenfell Tower on 14 June 2017.David Badillo, 49, was the first firefighter to enter the residential building after the fire broke out, and believes the ”highly flammable cladding” was the trigger of the blaze.

Today marks five years since the deadly fire broke out in North Kensington and cost the lives of 72 residents, making it one of Britain’s worst modern disasters. At 2pm, a 72-second silence will be observed at the Westfield shopping centre in Shepherd’s Bush, near the tower in North Kensington.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.