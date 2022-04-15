First death row inmate to face execution in South Carolina in a decade chooses to die by firing squad

The first death row inmate to face execution in South Carolina in more than a decade has chosen to die by firing squad rather than the electric chair.

Richard Moore, 57, is scheduled to be put to death on 29 April for the 1999 murder of a store clerk in Spartanburg County during a robbery gone wrong.

After being given his execution date by the Supreme Court last month, he was forced to make the impossible decision between the two methods of execution.

South Carolina has not executed an inmate in almost 11 years as state officials say they have struggled to get their hands on lethal injections used.

Because of a shortage of the lethal drug cocktail, the state last year took the controversial step of passing a law to allow the use of firing squads so that it could resume executions.

