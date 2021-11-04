First antiviral pill to treat Covid approved in UK

An antiviral drug that significantly reduces the risk of hospitalisation and death from Covid-19 has been approved for use by the UK’s medicines regulator.

Molnupiravir, which is consumed orally as a pill, will be given to people who have recently tested positive for Covid and have at least one risk factor for developing severe illness, such as obesity, being over the age of 60, diabetes or heart disease.

The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said the drug is safe and effective in people with mild to moderate Covid who are at extra risk from the virus. It is the first regulator in the world to approve the drug for public use.

The government has secured enough supplies of the drug to treat 480,000 people.

Molnupiravir, manufactured by Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD), works by interfering with the replication of Sars-CoV-2 after it’s entered human cells. This prevents it from multiplying, keeping virus levels low in the body and therefore reducing the severity of the disease.

The MHRA said the drug should be taken as soon as possible following a positive Covid-19 test and within the first five days.

Data from Merck’s clinical trial show that the drug, which was first developed to treat influenza, reduces the risk of hospital admission and death from Covid by 50 per cent in patients recently infected with the virus.

Some 775 people with Covid took part in the study. Among the half of patients taking molnupiravir twice a day, 7.3 per cent were admitted to hospital over the course of 30 days. This compares with 14.1 per cent of the second group of patients who were given a placebo pill.

In the UK, there are two other approved ways of treating Covid-19: using steroids, such as dexamethasone, or by administering lab-designed antibodies intravenously.

