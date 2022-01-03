Firefighters battle fresh blaze at South Africa’s parliament as suspect charged with arson

Firefighters have been battling another blaze at South Africa’s parliament after a fire that broke out on Sunday reignited just a day later.

A major fire ripped through the national parliament in Cape Town on Sunday, causing extensive damage, a collapsed roof in one building and gutting an entire floor.

Video and images from the scene showed thick clouds of black smoke billowing into the sky as large flames tore through the roof of the building.

A man was arrested and has been charged with arson and other offences including housebreaking and theft. He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Authorities confirmed on Monday that the fire had reignited at a complex housing two chambers at the National Assembly.

“The fire and rescue service confirms that the fire at parliament has flared up. The void beneath the roof sheeting of the National Assembly is on fire,” a spokesman for the city’s fire services said on Monday afternoon.

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said the alleged arson, if confirmed, would represent an attack on the country’s democracy.

The initial fire on Sunday caused the roof of the New Wing housing the assembly’s lower chamber to collapse.

The roof of the Old Wing, which dates back to 1884 and houses the upper chamber National Council of Provinces (NCOP), also partially collapsed.

However, important sections including a museum with artworks and heritage objects were saved, as was an embroidered tapestry telling the story of the Eastern Cape on the ground floor of the Old Assembly Building, officials said.

Earlier on Monday firefighters had managed to extinguish most of the initial blaze.

As the new fire flared, parliamentary officials said firefighters had been reinforced with additional equipment and personnel.

A Reuters journalist at the scene said the speed of the wind, a key factor in the Cape’s fire season, had increased significantly and could hamper attempts to douse flames.

A city update released around 10pm local time said the fourth and fifth floors of the new wing, above the national assembly, were “completely gutted” as wind-fanned flames threatened historic Tuynhuys, the Cape Town office of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“Heavy duty, aerial firefighting (equipment) have just arrived, that can operate within the current strong winds,” city officials said.

The parliament has played a crucial role in South Africa’s transition from white minority rule as the place where transformative legislation has been passed, helping roll back repressive policies implemented under the apartheid era.

In a separate statement, the elite Hawks police said the suspect was believed to have gained entry to the parliament through a window in one of the offices.

“There is a possibility of other charges being added as there was a security breach here,” Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mbambo told eNCA television.

Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula said President Ramaphosa’s address to parliament, set for 10 February, would still go ahead.

Politicians will still debate and approve the budget and committees will continue their work, parliamentary officials said.

Monday’s fire is the third time a fire has broken out at the parliament.

In March, fire crews were dispatched to deal with a blaze caused by an electrical fault.

