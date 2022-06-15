A fire tore through four Baltimore row homes early Wednesday, sending three people to a hospital, officials said.

The blaze broke out around 4:30 a.m. in the 300 block of East 31st Street, a few blocks from Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson Blair Adams said.

Four homes were on fire and three people were taken to hospitals: a 74-year-old man in serious condition and a 30-year-old woman and 57-year-old man in critical condition, Adams said. The fire is under investigation, she said.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Fire rips through 4 Baltimore row homes, leaves 3 hurt