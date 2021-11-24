Fire breaks out at Hull plastics factory, creating ‘loud bangs’ and thick smoke

Fire has broken out at a plastics factory in Hull, sending clouds of thick smoke into the air over the city.

Witnesses reported hearing “loud bangs”, local media reported.

Humberside Fire and Rescue rushed to the scene at Hessle, near the Humber bridge.

Witnesses said they heard “huge explosions every 10 seconds”, with other reports of nearby residents suffering power cuts, according to Hull Live.

More follows

