Seven people were injured by a fire on Monday that broke out inside a Midtown Manhattan high-rise hotel being built next to the News Corp headquarters.

The fire was reported just after 10:20am. The blaze erupted on the 10th floor of the 49-story tower that will eventually be home to the Hotel Riu Manhattan Plaza Times Square.

According to a spokesperson for the New York Fire Department said that 78 firefighters have responded to the blaze.

Source Link Fire at Manhattan high-rise hotel injures seven