A fire at a food processing plant in Salinas, California has led to evacuations and schools being closed.

The fire began at around 7.15pm on Wednesday at the 225,000 square-foot (20,903 square metres) Taylor Farms Processing Facility.

The fire prompted authorities to evacuate surrounding areas and as of Thursday morning, four schools have been closed.

