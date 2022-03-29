The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that 20 cases of lockdown breaches in Downing Street and Whitehall are being referred for fixed penalty fines, but declined to name individuals involved.

Source Link Fines for 20 Covid lockdown breaches in Partygate investigation, say police