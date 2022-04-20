Financial planner paddleboards to work and saves thousands in petrol costs

A commuter in Gloucestershire described how he paddleboards to work and saves thousands every year in petrol and parking costs.

Alex Kell, a financial planner in Gloucester, paddleboards up the canal from his house to his office in Gloucester quays.

Kell says that paddleboarding saves him £50 a week in petrol and parking.

“Rain doesn’t stop me, the real issue is the wind…In perfect weather it’s so relaxing, you get wonderful views and sunsets” Kell said.

