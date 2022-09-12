Filmmaker Hansal Mehta Reviews Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Brahmastra’; Says ‘2nd Part Is Going To Be Huge’

After a long wait, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Brahmastra’ has finally arrived in theatres. With the film already surpassing the Rs 100 crore mark in the domestic circuit, fans and celebrities from the fraternity have been showering the cast and crew of the mythological fantasy drama with praise. And the latest name to join the list is filmmaker Hansal Mehta.

Taking to Twitter, the ‘Simran’ director praised the leading ‘ever luminous’ duo of Alia and Ranbir while sharing his review of ‘Brahmastra’. “I really enjoyed #Brahmastra. What I enjoyed even more is going to a cinema hall for a nearly 60-70% full morning show after failing to get tickets for last night’s shows. And long queues for the later shows at the same multiplex. The 2nd part is going to be HUGE,” Mehta tweeted.

I really enjoyed #Brahmastra. What I enjoyed even more is going to a cinema hall for a nearly 60-70% full morning show after failing to get tickets for last night’s shows.And long queues for the later shows at the same multiplex. The 2nd part is going to be HUGE. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 11, 2022

While ‘Brahmastra’ has emerged as a huge blockbuster in the domestic circuit, minting Rs 160 crore according to latest box office report, fans have already started sharing their excitement for the next instalment. Plus, the cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan has made fans more eager to see the Badshah of Bollywood return on the big screen with ‘Pathaan’.

In addition to Ranbir and Alia, the Ayan Mukerji directorial also stars Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and Amitabh Bachchan in significant roles.

