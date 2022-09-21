Film Twitter Is Convinced Not Picking RRR For OSCARS Is A Missed Opportunity And Here’s Why It Makes Sense

RRR has been one of the biggest Indian releases of 2022 a stunning box office collection post-pandemic. The film has also recieved global critical acclaim and is being praised by Hollywood’s biggest filmmakers and writers, months after its theatrical release as well as its OTT debut. RRR led by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, two of South cinema’s biggest stars also features Bollywood’s Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. The craze around the film had the internet convinced that RRR will be chosen as India’s official entry for Oscars 2023. However, the Film Federation of India’s announcement left many fans disappointed.

FFI announced India’s official entry for Oscars as Chhello Show also titled as Last Film Show. According to FFI president TP Aggarwal, the Gujrati film was unanimously chosen over films such as SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra: Part One Shiva, Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, and R Madhavan’s directorial debut Rocketry.

The Film Federation of India is a strange body. In 2013 it overlooked many western critics who said #TheLunchbox should have been India’s entry. They ignored that #TheDisciple was well recognized Indian film in the west. Now they have ignored the massive love for #RRR in the US. https://t.co/4P7zE7vDZI — Aseem Chhabra (@chhabs) September 20, 2022

Directed by Pan Nalin, the film will be India’s entry for the Best International Feature category at the upcoming 95th Academy Awards. The film follows a nine-year-old’s love affair with films as he brides his way into theatres to watch films from the projection room through the summer.

India’s selection left fans of RRR disappointed. Many took to their Twitter account to express their anger while others chose to voice their opinion on how not choosing RRR is a missed opportunity for India to win an Oscar. A Twitter user raised concern about FFI’s choices throughout recent years.

In a tweet he said, “We have clearly learned nothing from the past. I wonder if the organisations and the people who make these decisions really have their eyes and ears on the ground. I mean, how can anyone who remotely understands the relevance and impact of RRR miss this?”

#RRR: We have clearly learned nothing from the past. I wonder if the organisations and its people who make these decisions really have their eyes and ears on the ground. I mean, how can anyone who remotely understands the relevance and impact of RRR miss this?#RRRForOscars — Ram Venkat Srikar (@RamVenkatSrikar) September 20, 2022

Does the film stand a chance to earn a nomination? That’s secondary. To think that the sole decision maker has overlooked the fact that it was our closest shot so far–having gone mainstream–is mind-boggling. — Ram Venkat Srikar (@RamVenkatSrikar) September 20, 2022

Some of the biggest movies that were positively recieved by the west have been left out of the Oscars game. The Lunchbox in 2013, and the Marathi film The Disciple in 2021 both were critically celebrated in the western media, also home to the majority of the jury members of The Academy Awards. More than about the film and its genre, choosing for Oscar is about its audience. The films need to be chosen for a worldwide audience something that will evoke emotions across borders. When movies like The Lunchbox, The Disciple, and RRR have created the buzz, why send movies that haven’t passed the threshold?

Not even in my wildest dreams could I have imagined Film Federation of India ignoring #RRR for India’s official entry to the Oscars. One year when we stood a good chance with it. Moreover, wasn’t #ChhelloShow in contention last year? Didn’t one of the members rip it apart? — Namrata Joshi (@Namrata_Joshi) September 20, 2022

And, as everyone is pointing out. This is Lunchbox Part 2. That was in 2013 when I saw the film and Irrfan being loved immensely, ironically first hand again @TIFF_NET #TIFF22 — Namrata Joshi (@Namrata_Joshi) September 20, 2022

Films like Parasite, and Nomadland had buzz across the awards seasons, even before their worldwide theatrical release. If India does not invest in sending our selections for festivals, and back its promotions across the globe, the last-minute selection cannot yield much. Instead of picking a surprising film, if the filmmakers and FFI had supported its promotion since its release, the public support for the film alone would have been enough for its win during the award season.

India hasn’t had an Oscar entry for years. In 2021, the Tamil drama Koozhangal (Pebbles), directed by filmmaker Vinothraj PS, was India’s official entry at the Oscars but didn’t make the shortlist. The last Indian film that made it to nominations was Aamir Khan’s Lagaan n 2001. Mother India (1958) and Salaam Bombay (1989) also made it to the top five nominations for their category.

