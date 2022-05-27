Film producers defend Kevin Spacey after sexual assault charges

Kevin Spacey was charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men in the UK on Thursday (26 May).

Now, producers of his latest project, Peter Five Eight, have responded to defend the Usual Suspects actor against the charges.

“While it’s unfortunate that increased negative press is timed with Kevin returning to work, it’s also to be expected. There are those who wish for him not to act, but they are outnumbered by fans worldwide who await an artist they have enjoyed for decades returning to the screen,” said a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter from the producers of the mystery thriller.

“The production has no knowledge or comment on the various swirling allegations, and believe it’s a matter for the courts to determine validity if it exists. Peter Five Eight is a film for fans who care more for the art than the scandal,” the statement concluded.

The thriller, which was shot earlier this year, marks Spacey’s return to the screen since 2017, when sexual assault allegations were first made against him in the midst of the #MeToo movement.

At the time, he was fired from his series lead role in Netflix’s final season of House of Cards and replaced in Ridley Scott’s film about the Getty family, All the Money in the World.

Peter Five Eight, which also stars Rebecca De Mornay, was being shopped to distributors at the Cannes Film Festival at the time the Crown Prosecution Service announced the charges against Spacey.

