Filipina crowned at most popular transgender pageant in Thailand

A Filipina trans woman won the crown at one of the largest and most popular transgender beauty pageant in the world, that was held during Pride month in Thailand.

Ravena beat 22 other contestants for the crown, with the second and third place going to contestants from Colombia and France, respectively.

“My first message to everyone is to spread love and peace and unity because that is the most important thing that we do as of the moment and what’s happening in the world right now,” said the 27-year-old business owner, wearing a glittery-silver evening gown.

