Fifth-grade student in Florida arrested for sending 'threatening text message'

Police in Florida have released footage of a fifth-grade student being arrested after sending a “threatening message.”

The ten-year-old, who attends Patriot Elementary School in Cape Coral, was interviewed by officers from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. He was subsequently arrested and charged with “making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting.”

The incident is less than a week after a mass shooting at at Robb Elementary School in Texas, where an 18-year-old gunman killed two teachers and 19 students.

