Fifth-grade student in Florida arrested for sending 'threatening text message'

Posted on May 30, 2022 0

Police in Florida have released footage of a fifth-grade student being arrested after sending a “threatening message.”

The ten-year-old, who attends Patriot Elementary School in Cape Coral, was interviewed by officers from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. He was subsequently arrested and charged with “making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting.”

The incident is less than a week after a mass shooting at at Robb Elementary School in Texas, where an 18-year-old gunman killed two teachers and 19 students.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Fifth-grade student in Florida arrested for sending 'threatening text message'