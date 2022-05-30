Police in Florida have released footage of a fifth-grade student being arrested after sending a “threatening message.”
The ten-year-old, who attends Patriot Elementary School in Cape Coral, was interviewed by officers from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. He was subsequently arrested and charged with “making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting.”
The incident is less than a week after a mass shooting at at Robb Elementary School in Texas, where an 18-year-old gunman killed two teachers and 19 students.
Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Source Link Fifth-grade student in Florida arrested for sending 'threatening text message'