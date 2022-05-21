Fifteen-year-old boy charged with murder as an adult over shooting death of 11-year-old girl in the Bronx

Police in New York have arrested a 15-year-old boy on murder charges for the shooting death of an 11-year-old girl.

The teenager, Matthew Godwin, was arrested on Friday after police say he shot at Kyhara Tay, killing her, ABC New York reported. The shooting took place in the Bronx on Monday.

New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the suspect “ended the life of a totally innocent, completely uninvolved 11-year-old girl”, who was caught in crossfire.

She was speaking at a news briefing outlining the charges and announcement of arrests in the case.

The intended target, a 13-year-old, allegedly avoided the gunfire which struck Kyhara.

Shots were fired from the back of a scooter driven by the 15-year-old’s alleged accomplice, 18-year-old Omar Bojang, according to The New York Times.

The pair were seen on surveillance video that led to the identification of both suspects, who were located at a hotel in the Parkchester area of the Bronx. Reports said they had checked-in the previous night.

18-year-old Omar Bojang (NYPD Crimestoppers )

Ms Sewell added of the incident: “I won’t say she was in the wrong place, because why shouldn’t an 11-year-old child be able to stand outside in broad daylight?”

The teenager has been charged as an adult and could face 25 years in prison.

Mr Bojang has not been taken into custody. He reportedly has been a shooting victim in the past and has previous arrested for robbery and gun posession.

