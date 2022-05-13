Fifa will cancel World Cup contracts of any Qatar hotels that reject same-sex couples

Fifa has said it will cancel the World Cup contracts of any Qatar hotel that does not allow same-sex couples to stay.

An investigation from Norwegian, Danish and Swedish media found that three hotels in the country refused to accept a reservation request from a gay couple, while a further 20 advised that the couple would have to avoid public displays of affection during their stay.

Homosexuality is illegal in the Middle Eastern nation.

The survey from Norwegian broadcaster NRK, SVT in Sweden and DR (Denmark) found that 33 of 69 listed Fifa-approved hotels would accept a room booking from reporters posing as a newly-wed gay couple.

“Fifa is confident that all necessary measures will be in place for LGBT+ supporters so that they, like everyone else, can feel welcome and safe during the championships,” a statement from football’s world governing body released to the investigative reporters said.

Fifa then clarified in a second statement given to The Telegraph: “Hotels, as well as any other service provider associated with the Fifa World Cup, who fail to comply with the high standards set by the organisers will have their contracts terminated,

“On top of that, the said requirements will continue to be reinforced in awareness raising sessions and subsequently monitored and evaluated through audits and inspections of hotels linked to the Fifa World Cup.”

Both Fifa and Qatari authorities have insisted that the World Cup will be open to all supporters.

A Qatar 2022 spokesperson told the Mail: “Everyone is welcome in Qatar, regardless of their race, background, religion, gender, sexual orientation or nationality.

“All fans should feel welcome to book accommodation with the knowledge that the private lives of individuals living or visiting Qatar are respected.

“Qatar is a conservative country and public displays of affection are frowned upon across the board – regardless of sexual orientation.

“We simply ask for people to respect our cultural norms, but also emphasise the strong culture of respect for individual privacy which exists throughout Qatar.”

