Global football governing body Fifa have confirmed that the intercontinental playoffs for the World Cup will be played at Doha’s Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on 13-14 June.

Asian rivals Australia and United Arab Emirates meet in a playoff at the same venue on 7 June, with the winner to meet Peru on June 13.

The winner of the Peru clash goes into Group D with world champions France, Denmark and Tunisia.

Costa Rica play Oceania champions New Zealand on 14 June for the final place at the World Cup in November and December, with the winner to slot into Group E with Spain, Germany and Japan.

Both the intercontinental playoffs kick off at 9:00 p.m. local time.

It has already been confirmed that for the remaining European place at the finals, Scotland will face Ukraine on 1 June, with the winner playing Wales four days later in the Uefa zone play-off final.

The eventual winner will be in Group B along with England, Iran and USA.

Additional reporting by Reuters

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Fifa confirm dates for intercontinental World Cup play-offs