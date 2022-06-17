FIFA announces 2026 World Cup sites after “the most competitive process ever”

FIFA announced the 16 host cities for the 2026 football World Cup yesterday (Thursday 17 June).

Matches will be played across the United States in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle.

Other games will take place in Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey for Mexico, and Toronto and Vancouver for Canada.

The selections were confirmed during a ceremony at Rockefeller Center in New York City, overseen by FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

