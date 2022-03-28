A massive crash reportedly involving up to 20 vehicles has brought traffic to a standstill on a Pennsylvania highway.

The crash unfolded at around 11am Monday on Interstate 81 near Minersville, according to local reports.

Images posted on social media showed first responders working to extinguish flames from the crash that appeared to have involved multiple cars and tractor trailers.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said it had responded to the incident but did not offer any specifics about the number of vehicles involved. Witnesses describing the scene on social media suggested there were at least 20 in the pile-up.

No details about injuries have been reported.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Fiery crash involving ‘up to 20’ vehicles shuts down Pennsylvania highway