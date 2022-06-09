F1 should not cave to pressure from high-profile teams to increase its cost cap, says former driver Johnny Herbert.

Formula 1 teams are not allowed to spend more than $140m per season, a rule introduced in 2021 to curb spiralling costs and help create a level playing field for smaller teams.

Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull have all pressed the sport’s governing body, the FIA, for an increase of the cap in a world where transport costs have increased significantly over recent months, while teams like Haas have rejected the notion of a rule change.

“The whole thing was to try and level the playing field and get the cost of Formula 1 down, and that’s what it has done over the last couple of years,” Herbert told sky sports.

“The problem is when you’re trying to develop these cars, there is a big cost, which then goes towards that cost cap. If you outspend yourself, that cost cap is not going to be enough for you. So what will you want to do? We want to try and raise it and say, ‘Well, we can’t get to the end of the season.’”

The F1 season continues this weekend with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Max Verstappen currently leads Charles Leclerc at the top of the standings after seven races.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link FIA told to ‘stand firm’ on cost cap as F1 teams push for increase