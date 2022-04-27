FIA accused of ‘greed’ as row over F1 sprint races escalates

The FIA has been accused of “greed” after it stalled over approving plans to double the number of sprint races in Formula One from 2023, amid warnings such a move could create a split at the top of the sport.

Formula One and its team have given its unanimous backing to increasing the number of sprint races from three to six from next season, following a successful trial last year, but the FIA said it was “still evaluating” the proposal following discussions on Tuesday.

The FIA are reportedly concerned about the additional costs involved in hosting an additional three sprint races, which replaces one of the practice sessions and acts as qualifying for Sunday’s grand prix as a shortened race on Saturday.

According to Sky Sports News reporter Craig Slater, figures inside Formula One and amongst the teams were disappointed at the FIA’s stance following the meeting of the Formula One Commission.

“The word ‘greed’ was actually used to me,” Slater said. “And a couple of teams said that, in their view, the FIA do not incur significant extra costs by replacing a practice session with a sprint event. They’re shocked that the FIA has taken this position.”

Max Verstappen won the opening sprint race of the season at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix last weekend and the FIA said the event was “popular with fans and stakeholders”.

In a statement, the FIA said: “Formula One and the teams were supportive of an extension to six sprint events for the 2023 season, running with the same format as in 2022.”

But it added: “While supporting the principle of an increased number of sprint events, the FIA is still evaluating the impact of this proposal on its trackside operations and personnel, and will provide its feedback to the commission.”

Slater said the FIA’s stance had “bemused” figures in Formula One. “What we’ve had at this Formula One Commission meeting is a very significant split at the very highest level of Formula One,” he revealed.

The Austrian Grand Prix in July and the Brazilian Grand Prix in November will host the remaining sprint races in 2022. After the format was introduced last season, championship points have been extended to the top eight finishers, with eight points now available to the driver who finishes in P1, up from three from last year.

