Fetty Wap arrested on drug charges at Rolling Loud in New York

Fetty Wap has been arrested on federal drugs charges while attending Rolling Loud festival in New York, an FBI spokesperson has said.

The rapper was taken into custody by the FBI at Citi Field baseball stadium, home to the New York Mets.

The indictment against the “Trap Queen” star is still sealed but he is expected to be arraigned in a New York courtroom this morning (29 October).

The rapper, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, has had previous legal issues.

He was arrested in 2019 in Las Vegas for allegedly three employees of a casino. He had previously been arrested two years earlier and charged with a DUI after police said he was drag racing on a New York highway.

Last year, he was also sued by a woman who claimed the rapper strangled and punched her in his Los Angeles home.

Earlier this year, Maxwell’s four-year-old daughter passed away. She died of complications relating to a heart defect she’d had since birth.

The rapper dedicated his Rolling Loud performance to her, saying on Instagram: “LoLo, daddy did that s*** for you last night baby girl.”

