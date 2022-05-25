Festy Ebosele named in Republic of Ireland squad for Nations League

Derby striker Festy Ebosele has been handed a first senior Republic of Ireland call-up as manager Stephen Kenny increased his attacking options for the forthcoming Nations League campaign.

The 19-year-old, who will join Serie A side Udinese on July 1 after agreeing a five-year deal earlier this year, has been included in a 27-man party along with uncapped Blackpool forward CJ Hamilton and Swansea’s Michael Obafemi.

There is also a return for Fulham full-back Cyrus Christie, with Tottenham’s Matt Doherty injured.

Kenny will, however, be without injured Norwich pair Andrew Omobamidele and Adam Idah, and there is no place once again for Brighton’s Aaron Connolly.

The Republic, who drew with Belgium and beat Lithuania in friendlies in March, open their League B campaign against Armenia in Yerevan on June 4 before welcoming Ukraine to the Aviva Stadium four days later and then Scotland on June 11.

They will bring down the curtain on their season on June 14 when they face Ukraine for a second time in Lodz in Poland.

Squad: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Manchester City), Mark Travers (Bournemouth), Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Ryan Manning (Swansea), James McClean (Wigan), Shane Duffy (Brighton), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Burnley), Dara O’Shea (West Brom), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle), Jayson Molumby (West Brom), Alan Browne (Preston), Jason Knight (Derby), Callum Robinson (West Brom), Troy Parrott (Tottenham), Scott Hogan (Birmingham), Will Keane (Wigan), Michael Obafemi (Swansea), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham), CJ Hamilton (Blackpool), Festy Ebosele (Derby).

