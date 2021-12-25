Festive swimmers brave the cold sea for Christmas Day charity dip

Swimmers have flocked to the coasts for freezing cold Christmas Day dips across the country.

Donning a variety of festive hats, both humans and pets braved the December waters.

At Portobello Beach in Edinburgh on Christmas morning, swimmers wore full elf outfits and tutus to jump into the ocean.

People also gathered at Tynemouth Beach in the North East, where similar costumes were out in droves.

A group of women in Tynemouth brave the chilly waters together

The dip at Felixstowe in Suffolk, however, was called off at the last minute due to bad conditions, with many disappointed would-be participants.

Swimmers wore a myriad of festive costumes

St Elizabeth’s Hospice, which was hosting the event, said in a series of tweets that their Christmas Day Dip had unfortunately been postponed due to windy weather.

The organisation tweeted they were advised the safety of the participants could not be guaranteed due to the adverse conditions.

A group of swimmers at Portobello Beach in Edinburgh (PA Wire )

“We are so disappointed that we have to make a change like this so close to the event date,” the hospice tweeted.

“It is not a decision we have taken lightly and your safety will always be our number one priority”.

They added that they knew the postponement would be a “huge disappointment to many” and that “attending the event is a family tradition and so many people were braving the cold in memory of their loved ones”.

Among the festive swimmers were turkeys, penguins and elves (PA Wire )

Apologising ” for the delay to the “iconic Christmas Day challenge”, the charity confirmed that those who intended to take part would have their registrations automatically rolled over to the new date once confirmed.

They later posted that the cancellation advice came from Felixstowe volunteer coastal patrol rescue service.

St Elizabeth’s Hospice had to cancel their Christmas swim – but not before two clowns took the plunge (PA Wire )

Before the cancellation, two swimmers wearing full clown costumes managed to take the plunge.

Among those who arrived for the Felixstowe swim were people dressed as turkeys, penguins and elves.

