Festive China: Summer

China is ushering in summer with the calls of frogs and chirping of cicadas. The traditional Chinese lunar calendar divides the year into 24 solar terms. Start of Summer, the 7th term of the year, began on 5 May 2022. There are six solar terms in summer: Start of Summer, Grain Buds, Grain in Ear, Summer Solstice, Minor Heat and Major Heat. With the passing of each solar term, the hot period grows nearer, crops grow vigorously, and the busy season for farming gets underway.

Watch this to see what these solar terms mean to Chinese people and how they guide people’s lives.

Festive China is a series of short clips focusing on traditional Chinese festivals and festivities, the cultural connotations of traditional holidays, their development and changes, and how they manifest in today’s China.

China Daily: Summer

Previously published on Chinadaily.com.cn

