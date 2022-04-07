Ferrari set to reveal major engine power boost after Miami Grand Prix

Ferrari will increase the power of their engine after the Miami Grand Prix, according to reports.

The Scuderia have made a sensational start to the 2022 season, currently leading the drivers’ and constructors championships.

They secured a one-two finish in the opening race of the season in Bahrain as Charles Leclerc claimed victory ahead of Carlos Sainz. The following weekend in Saudi Arabia they also impressed as Leclerc clinched second and Sainz third.

But according to Formu1a.uno they have still not shown the full potential of their power unit and plan to do so as the season progresses.

“The engineers say it quietly, but Ferrari is sure to be the engine manufacturer that has recovered the most power compared to last season, despite the introduction of E10 fuels,” the report states.

“It seems [Mattia] Binotto’s team is then also playing strategy, not wanting to show the true power of their unit this early in the season.”

The report goes on to state that Ferrari “are more interested in finishing the reliability data collection programme, at least until race 5 (Miami)”. So when it comes to their engine power Ferrari “will ultimately be able to increase it further when they finish the PU reliability programme, filling out the torque curve with the number 2 engine”.

The Spanish Grand Prix is the first race after Miami on May 22, so that looks set to be when the power increase will take place.

Ferrari are hoping this will rival Red Bull’s plans to cut the weight of their car, while also defending against the “eventual, albeit not certain, return of Mercedes”.

