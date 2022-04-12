Ferrari not planning any car upgrades before Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Ferrari are not looking to make any upgrades on their car ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix next weekend, according to team principal Mattia Binotto.

The Scuderia have set the benchmark for the opening three races of the season, winning in Bahrain and Australia and leading both the drivers’ and constructors championships.

And they do not appear to be in a hurry to improve upon their high-performing car ahead of the trip to Italy at the end of the month.

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix marks the return of the sprint race. This means there will only be one hour of practice on the Friday followed by qualifying.

The sprint race on Saturday will then determine the grid for the race on Sunday. And the lack of practice sessions in a sprint race weekend means Binotto is not keen to bring anything new to the Italian circuit.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, he said: “I think it will be a difficult weekend in respect of bringing updates and trying to evaluate them in the Friday practice, because you need obviously to focus yourself on the quali of the afternoon.

“If we will look at ourselves, there will not be much in Imola because again, we believe it will not be the right place.

“But we will try to mitigate the issues we have got still so far. I’m thinking of the porpoising and the bouncing that has affected our performance over the weekend.

“So we again try to work on that specific point. But, for the upgrades and more, let me say significant ones, it will be for later on in the season.”

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, who leads to drivers’ standings by 34 points, will have the opportunity to extend his advantage further as the chasing pack look to close the gap.

The circuit has only been used since 2020, with Lewis Hamilton winning the inaugural edition before Verstappen claimed victory last year.

