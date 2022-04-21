Felicity-May Harvey: Father charged with murdering two-week-old daughter

A father has been charged with the murder of his two-week-old daughter.

Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital in Heywood, Greater Manchester, on 11 January 202 after fighting for life for two days.

Police have now confirmed her father Darin Harvey, 25, of Wardle, has been charged with her murder.

He has been remanded in custody and is expected to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

More follows

