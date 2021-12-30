Federal prosecutors drop case against Epstein jail guards

Federal prosecutors have decided to dispose of their criminal case against two jail guards who previously admitted to falsifying records the night Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his cell.

In a filing in US district court in New York, US attorneys have signalled they are abandoning the prosecution of Tova Noel and Michael Thomas after their completion of a six-month deferred prosecution agreement, which expired in November.

Epstein was found hanging in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center on 10 August, 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking. New York City’s medical examiner determined his death a suicide. He faced up to 45 years in prison.

The Bureau of Prison employees were tasked with watching over the financier that night; prosecutors accused them of sleeping on the job and browsing the internet, then falsifying records that they monitored Epstein’s cell every 30 minutes.

After admitting to “willfully and knowingly completed materially false” records that night Epstein killed himself, the guards entered a deferred prosecution agreement in May requiring that Noel and Thomas complete 100 hours of community service and cooperate with federal investigators probing Epstein’s death.

On Thursday, prosecutors said the pair have complied with the terms of the agreement and that the period of deferral expired on 20 November.

The filing comes one day after the conviction of Epstein’s longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell on five of six federal sex trafficking charges, including sex trafficking of a minor, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and three related counts of conspiracy. She faces up to 60 years in prison.

