Federal judge blocks Kentucky’s abortion law that eliminates access in state

A federal judge in Kentucky has granted a temporary restraining order to block enforcement of a recently enacted state law effectively blocking all access to abortion care in the state.

US District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings granted a request from Planned Parenthood, one of two providers in the state, to halt enforcement of the law, which made the state the first to eliminate access to all abortion services.

The state’s sweeping omnibus anti-abortion legislation – which went into effect immediately after the state’s Republican-controlled legislature voted to override Governor Andy Beshear’s veto – bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, mirroring a Mississippi law at the centre of the US Supreme Court case that could upend decades of precedent establishing constitutional protections for abortion care.

The law also restricts minors’ access to the procedure and seeks to eliminate medication abortion, which accounts for roughly half of all abortions in the state. The law also makes no exception for cases involving rape or incest, and loads so many other restrictive elements that abortion rights advocates argue it would be impossible to comply with, effectively creating an “unconstitutional ban on abortion” in the state, according to a challenge from Planned Parenthood.

House Bill 3 will “completely and immediately eliminate abortion access in Kentucky by piling on a laundry list of unnecessary abortion restrictions that are impossible for providers to comply with,” according to the ACLU of Kentucky.

Planned Parenthood and EWM Women’s Surgical Center each filed individual requests for emergency relief in federal court.

“The Court restrains enforcement of the entirety of HB 3 at this time, as it lacks information to specifically determine which individual provisions and subsections are capable of compliance,” according to the filing from Judge Jennings. “The Court will consider additional proof on this issue at the preliminary injunction hearing which will be scheduled prior to the expiration of this restraining order.”

This is a developing story

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Federal judge blocks Kentucky’s abortion law that eliminates access in state