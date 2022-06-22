The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is preparing to order Juul to remove its e-cigarettes from the market, according to a report.
The Wall Street Journal reported the FDA could reveal its decision as soon as Wednesday. The rejection would come following a review lasting two years of data presented by the company.
More follows…
Douglas Mateo
Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine.
His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics.
He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news.
Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
Source Link FDA to order Juul e-cigarettes to be removed from market