FDA to order Juul e-cigarettes to be removed from market

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is preparing to order Juul to remove its e-cigarettes from the market, according to a report.

The Wall Street Journal reported the FDA could reveal its decision as soon as Wednesday. The rejection would come following a review lasting two years of data presented by the company.

More follows…

