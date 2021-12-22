FDA authorises use of Pfizer-made pill to treat Covid-19

The US Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorisation for a pill made by Pfizer that can be used to treat Covid-19.

The agency issued the statement on Wednesday, announcing that Paxlovid, a Pfizer produced pill, could be used to treat mild-to-moderate Covid-19 in adults and children 12 years and older, so long as they have tested positive for the virus and are at high risk of severe Covid symptoms.

The pill is only available by prescription and is meant to be taken immediately after being diagnosed with the virus, and no more than five days after symptoms appear.

“Today’s authorization introduces the first treatment for Covid-19 that is in the form of a pill that is taken orally — a major step forward in the fight against this global pandemic,” Dr Patrizia Cavazzoni, the director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said. “This authorization provides a new tool to combat Covid-19 at a crucial time in the pandemic as new variants emerge and promises to make antiviral treatment more accessible to patients who are at high risk for progression to severe Covid-19.”

