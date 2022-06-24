FBI raids ‘cult’ churches near Georgia and Texas military bases alleged to be recruiting soldiers

The FBI has raided a string of churches in Texas and Georgia that are situated near US military bases that have been accused of targeting servicemen.

The agency confirmed that it had conducted a raid at Assembly of Prayer Christian Church, in Killeen, Texas, which is just six miles from the country’s biggest base, Fort Hood.

Agents also raided the House of Prayer Church in Hinesville, Georgia, which is located near Fort Stewart, and the Assembly of Prayer church in Augusta, Georgia, which is near Fort Gordon.

According to The Killeen Daily Herald, “Dozens of Google and Facebook reviews of the Killeen church refer to it as a ‘cult’ with a habit of recruiting Fort Hood soldiers.”

The FBI confirmed that it had been involved in an operation in Killeen to KWTX.

“I can confirm the FBI was executing court authorized law enforcement activity today in the vicinity of the intersection of Massey St. and E. Rancier Ave., in Killeen, Texas. No additional information will be released at this time,” FBI Special Agent Carmen Portillo said in a statement to the news channel.

